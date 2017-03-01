WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Commerce Department
on Wednesday said imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from
Japan, Taiwan and Turkey were being dumped in the U.S. market at
below fair value.
As part of its decision, it assigned preliminary dumping
margins of 209.46 percent for Japanese exporters, including
Jonan Steel Corp and Kyoei Steel Ltd. It assigned
margins ranging up to 29.47 percent for Taiwanese exporters and
up to 7.07 percent for Turkish producers.
The preliminary determination follows a petition for an
investigation by a U.S. rebar trade coalition and its members:
Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau SA's Gerdau
Ameristeel U.S. Inc, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc
.
Steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, is used in
construction to help strengthen structures and lessen the impact
from stressors such as tension and temperature.
Imports of rebar in 2015 were valued at an estimated $108.69
million from Japan, $17.57 million from Taiwan and $674.40
million from Turkey, according to the department.
