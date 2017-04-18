BRIEF-Sky's Italy unit confirms winning Champions League TV rights for 2018-2021
* confirms has won tender for exclusive TV rights to broadcast Champions League matches in Italy for 2018-2021 seasons
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it was launching investigations into whether imports of carbon and alloy steel wire rod from certain countries are being dumped and/or subsidized.
The dumping probe affects imports from Belarus, Italy, South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Britain, and the subsidization probe covers those from Italy and Turkey, the department said in a statement.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh)
* confirms has won tender for exclusive TV rights to broadcast Champions League matches in Italy for 2018-2021 seasons
* Fed hike almost certain, all eyes on signals for further policy
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction of two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers which is a strategic creditor of Tonon told Reuters on Wednesday.