WASHINGTON May 11 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding
that U.S. producers were being injured by imports of carbon and
alloy steel wire rod from 10 countries.
As a result, the U.S. Commerce Department will continue an
investigation it launched in April into whether the product was
being dumped by Belarus, Italy, South Korea, Russia, South
Africa, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and
Britain. The department is also examining whether the imports
from Italy and Turkey are being subsidized.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh)