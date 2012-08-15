BRIEF-NGL Energy announces upsizing and pricing of offering
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces upsizing and pricing of common unit offering
Aug 14 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it will sell 5.7 million shares that it holds in Sterling Financial Corp stock at $20 per share.
The treasury expects to receive $113.3 million in net proceeds from the offering, following which it would no longer hold any shares of the bank holding company's common stock.
* NGL Energy Partners LP announces upsizing and pricing of common unit offering
* Covanta holding corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and provides 2017 guidance
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the buyout fund said on Thursday.