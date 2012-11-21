By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 A former salesman who lost
his job and ended up homeless admitted in a plea deal on
Wednesday to burglarizing Steve Jobs' house and seven other
homes in a crime spree capped by his break-in at the late Apple
founder's Silicon Valley residence.
In return for his plea of "no contest," legally equivalent
to a guilty plea in California, Santa Clara County prosecutors
agreed to recommend that Kariem McFarlin, 35, be sentenced to no
more than seven years and eight months in prison.
Jailed since his arrest in August, McFarlin would otherwise
face a maximum penalty of more than 16 years behind bars when he
returns to court for sentencing on Jan. 17, his lawyer said.
McFarlin was originally charged with one count of burglary
and one count of receiving stolen property for the July 17
break-in and theft that occurred at Jobs' home while the house
was unoccupied and undergoing renovations.
More than $60,000 in jewelry, along with several computers
and Jobs' wallet were stolen in the burglary, which came nine
months after the high-tech executive had died at age 56
following a lengthy battle with cancer.
The house in Palo Alto, about 30 miles (48 km) south of San
Francisco, had briefly become a shrine for admirers who left
flowers outside in the weeks after Jobs' death. McFarlin
apparently had no idea the English country-style home belonged
to Jobs when he entered the property, authorities said.
The investigation that followed led authorities to a storage
locker where McFarlin had stashed stolen goods from previous
burglaries he was found to have committed since March of 2011.
The various cases were combined, and he ultimately pleaded
no contest to eight counts of first-degree burglary, including
the Jobs break-in, and one count of receiving stolen property.
Like Jobs' house, McFarlin had singled out other homes that
appeared temporarily vacant during construction or renovation in
upscale San Francisco Bay-area communities. Authorities said
McFarlin had spent the night in some of them.
A college graduate who once played football for San Jose
State University, McFarlin had held steady jobs in sales for 15
years before ending up unemployed, defense attorney James
Kellenberger told reporters after Wednesday's hearing.
"After he lost his job, he ended up homeless and living in a
car," Kellenberger said.
Police initially tracked down McFarlin with help from Apple
investigators, who noticed an iPad stolen from the Jobs house
was connected to the company's servers on July 18, the morning
after the burglary, according to court documents in the case.
The user of the iPad was re-installing the operating system,
and by tracing the Internet connection, police found McFarlin's
home in Alameda, just south of Oakland.
Shackled and dressed in green prison garb on Wednesday,
McFarlin appeared expressionless through the proceedings and
said little except to answer, "no contest," when asked how he
would plead to the charges.
)