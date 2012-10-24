* Filmmaker say May 2010 "flash crash" caught her attention
* Production coincides with growing worries over market
structure
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Oct 24 A Washington-based filmmaker is
taking a hard look at how the U.S. stock market evolved from a
crowded, noisy trading space into a quiet one dominated by
machines in her new film, "Ghost Exchange."
The feature-length documentary film portrays the market as a
system in need of serious repair, with flaws that could be
costing the U.S. economy some 20 million jobs.
The film is being released amid growing attention to
problems in the stock market. Investors have been pulling money
out of stocks despite the major indexes approaching the highs
before the 2008-09 global financial crisis.
Following the near collapse of market-making giant Knight
Capital after a trading software glitch on Aug. 1, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission held a roundtable on stock
market technology. Meanwhile, the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission is getting ready to consider a concept release with
ideas for better regulation of electronic trading.
Day-to-day events in the stock market have kept attention
focused on high frequency trading. On Wednesday, traders blamed
the high-speed machines for a quick, sharp dip in the price of
AT&T shares following the company's earnings report.
AT&T's stock fell from $34.50 to $33 and bounced back in just
four seconds.
The creator of "Ghost Exchange," Camilla Sullivan, a
documentarian and marketing professional who wrote and directed
the film herself and produced it with her partner, Rob Lyall,
said she hopes it will spur regulators and industry leaders to
work together to repair the system.
"Are we taking care of and nurturing our capital markets or
do we have the potential to lose something very important?"
Sullivan said in an interview with Reuters.
"The market has evolved far more quickly than the regulators
can regulate," she added. "We're not saying it's their fault.
They barely have the skills or the technology or the resources
to process the changes."
HIGH-FREQUENCY TRADING
For the film, Sullivan interviewed two of the most outspoken
critics of high-frequency trading, Themis Trading co-founders
Joe Saluzzi and Sal Arnuk. She also spoke with Direct Edge Chief
Executive William O'Brien, Vanguard Group Chief Investment
Officer George Sauter and Seth Merrin, the president and chief
executive of Liquidnet Holdings.
"Everyone that we selected to interview for this film we
believe are the type of industry leaders you would want,"
Sullivan said.
Sullivan said she is in talks with distributors to try to
get "Ghost Exchange" out to the public, and she has submitted
the film to "all of the major festivals."
A former corporate communications executive originally from
Sydney, Sullivan moved to the United States and began making
films in 2007. Through her production company, Arbitrage
Pictures, she is also planning a documentary that focuses
specifically on initial public offerings.
The drop in the number of IPOs is what Sullivan says is
costing the U.S. economy millions of jobs. Citing expert
research, Sullivan said small companies' inability to access the
stock market in the current environment is preventing new hiring
and making it impossible for companies to take bold risks.
In addition to the film company, Sullivan runs Visionista, a
Washington-based video marketing company.
She said her interest in the U.S. stock market was driven by
her background in finance. When the Dow Jones industrial average
plunged 700 points in a matter of seconds on May 6, 2010 in what
was later called the "flash crash," it grabbed her attention.
High-frequency traders have been blamed for pulling out of the
market when stock prices started to fall, accelerating the drop
in prices.
"I didn't realize the majority of trades in the United
States are executed by computer, and not just by computer but by
algorithm. What's that doing to the structure and shape of
capital markets?"
But "Ghost Exchange" doesn't focus solely on high-frequency
trading. It also deals with issues like order types, tick sizes,
and the segmentation that has separated access to large-cap and
small-cap stocks in recent years.
Sullivan has concluded that regulators and the industry need
to work more closely with each other to fix individual problems.
She also believes the SEC should add more market experts to its
staff and beef up its presence in New York and Chicago, the
centers of U.S. trading.
The SEC's new Office of Analytics and Research, which will
focus on monitoring markets and analyzing trading data, is "a
good first step," Sullivan said.
"I think it's good that they have the same technology on the
outside that the industry has on the inside," she said.