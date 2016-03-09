(Repeats story first published Tuesday with no changes to text)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 8 Wednesday marks the seven-year
anniversary of the start of the current bull market for U.S.
stocks, one that has shaped up to be more notable for its
duration than its intensity.
The current bull run of 84 months is the third-longest on
record, with the average lasting slightly less than 59 months,
according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Though also above average, the gains are somewhat less
impressive, with the S&P 500 stock index up 193 percent,
fifth among 13 bull markets since the Great Depression. The
average bull market climb is 167 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq Composite, also
bottomed on March 9, 2009. They grew about 159 percent and 266
percent, respectively, since then.
The bull started from a low point after the Great Recession
and the financial crisis pushed stocks down 56.3 percent from
the S&P's October 2007 high of 1,565.15 to 676.53.
A technicality might make Wednesday's whole birthday
celebration moot. The S&P index actually peaked on May 21 and
has yet to go above that. Should it fall more than 20 percent
from that high of 2,130.82, it will confirm that the great bull
actually ended back in May, and the market has technically been
in a bear since then.
To confirm that the bull rolls on, the S&P will have to
eclipse that high and continue its upward trajectory.
That's far from certain. Stocks have struggled early in the
year, with the S&P off 3.2 percent for 2016 and 3.9 percent
below the May high. With relatively weak earnings and some
concerns about global growth, it's not clear stocks can resume
their upward march.
"It has been long, it has been at times grueling, and it is
tired," said Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global
Markets Advisory Group, in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
The market has room to move up, Kenny said, if corporate
earnings and revenues can show signs of growth that would reveal
stronger economic growth.
That would justify higher share prices for investors - and a
more enthusiastic birthday celebration.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Linda Stern and
Nick Zieminski)