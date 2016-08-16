NEW YORK Aug 16 The value of stock buyback
announcements from U.S. companies slowed to their lowest level
in four years, TrimTabs Investment Research said on Tuesday,
potentially undercutting one of the main drivers of the current
bull market.
At $1.8 billion a day, the amount of buyback announcements
from U.S. companies during the nearly completed second-quarter
earnings season is tracking to the lowest since the summer of
2012, according to TrimTabs, which compared six-week periods
during which companies report quarterly results.
The number of companies announcing buybacks has also fallen,
averaging 3.3 a day so far in the quarter, the lowest since the
third quarter of 2013 and well below the 6.1 per day during
earnings season a year ago.
"Buyback activity has been disappointing in earnings
season," said David Santschi, chief executive officer of
TrimTabs.
"The reluctance to pull the trigger on share repurchases
suggests corporate leaders are becoming less enthusiastic about
what they see ahead."
Stock buybacks prop up share prices as a decrease in the
number of shares outstanding boosts earnings per share, and have
been an important factor in propelling the market to record
highs.
The latest buyback data shows the continued sluggish pace of
repurchases this year. According to TrimTabs, the total amount
of announced buybacks through July is down 21 percent from the
same period a year ago.
"It's not a good sign" for the stock market, Santschi said.
"Buyback volume has a fairly high correlation with stock
prices."
Five companies have announced buybacks of at least $3
billion during the current earnings season, TrimTabs said,
including $5 billion plans from Biogen, Visa and
CBS.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Rodrigo Campos and
Phil Berlowitz)