Nov 4 Buying stocks shouldn't make sense
now.
Yet despite all of the growling in Europe, there are still
reasons why you should invest in U.S. stocks.
This is a contrarian view, to be sure. The last quarter was
the worst for stocks since 2008, with the S&P 500 index
suffering a 14 percent loss. For those keeping score at home,
that wiped out some $2 trillion in wealth.
Adding salt to that wound is the Federal Reserve's slashing
of its growth forecast for next year and anemic U.S. job
growth.
So what cave am I living in? Am I optimistic the Greeks
won't Zorba all over their debt-reduction agreements with the
rest of Europe? Will there be contagion from Italy, Portugal or
Spain? I can't answer those questions, but I do see attractive
opportunities behind the headlines. Here are five good reasons
to be investing now:
--Hedge funds may belly up to the bar. Like most individual
investors, hedge funds had a dour third quarter, losing an
average 5 percent. While they beat the S&P 500, that's little
consolation to their investors, who are paying hefty fees for
hedgies to show some positive results. When the going gets
tough, hedge fund managers start buying.
Many of them will go out of business if they don't produce
decent returns. Watch for them to scoop up underpriced stocks
in beaten-up sectors like financial services. That may trigger
an overall market rally.
--Most U.S. companies are profitable, some are bargains.
During the recession, many companies cut their payrolls to the
bone. Of more than 300 companies that have reported earnings
thus far, some seven out of 10 have beaten profit estimates.
Instead of staffing up, quality companies have invested in more
technology to lower their operating costs. Most multinationals
have pieces of emerging markets, so their sales are
diversified.
"Stocks look unequivocally attractive, particularly versus
bonds -- as attractive as they have been since the 1950s," says
Chris Alderson, leader of T Rowe Price's (TROW.O) international
investing team, in the company's latest newsletter (see
link.reuters.com/kuf84s). You don't have to pick the
stocks yourself, though. The iShares Russell 3000 Value Index
IWW.P exchange-traded fund, is a broad-based index of
bargain-priced companies.
--You can be defensive and profit. Even if the rebound
theory falls flat, you can play it safe. Look at sectors that
will do well long term and won't be directly bruised by more
global economic perils. For example, this winter people will
still need to heat their homes, so that favors natural-gas and
utilities funds like the FBR Gas Index (GASFX.O) or the
Fidelity Select Utilities (FSUTX.O) fund.
--Positive economic news may trickle in. No one quite knows
how the economy will move, but employment and manufacturing
have perked up in recent months. If those are reliable leading
economic indicators, you have another catalyst for stocks.
"If the next couple of months are as good, we'll see much
better GDP figures in 2012," notes Ingo Winzer, president of
the Local Market Monitor. "After all, without inventory cuts
the economy would have grown at a 3.5 percent rate in the third
quarter. And with the inventory/sales ratio at an historic low,
sales will quickly translate into new orders."
--U.S. and European leaders might get their act together.
I'm not ready to say that peace, love and understanding has
taken over, but I surmise that the Congressional debt
negotiators will find some middle ground and European
negotiators may advance a major debt restructuring plan at the
G-20 summit. If they do, that's bullish for stocks.
Since I'm a skeptic at heart, I know that any number of
gremlins can emerge. No matter what happens, forget about
forecasts and mind your own goals and financial needs. You
can't let the headlines dictate your risk tolerance and cash
flow. Animal spirits, as Keynes characterized the market, are
notoriously unpredictable.
--The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)