By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK, July 30
NEW YORK, July 30 A recent pickup in energy and
materials stocks indicates investors are ready for some
bottom-fishing, after concerns about China's stumbling economy
and stock market accelerated a slide in those sectors.
After hitting its lowest level since October earlier this
week, the S&P 500 materials sector has risen three
consecutive sessions for a gain of more than 3 percent. Energy
sector stocks are up more than 4 percent in the past
three days.
China is the world's second-largest oil consumer behind the
United States and the world's top consumer of copper and iron
ore, so fears that the Chinese economy is slowing can translate
quickly into worries about those markets.
"The opportunity in my view is the commodity markets may be
close to the end of a selling climax and it may be nearing a
great time to buy commodities, commodity sectors and commodity
stock markets," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at
Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.
Commodity prices - and commodity-related company stocks -
already had been falling steadily as Shanghai's benchmark
rose 150 percent in the 12 months to mid June, with
Brent crude prices tumbling 44 percent in the same
period while copper lost almost 12 percent.
Once Shanghai's bubble began to deflate, those sectors got
worse. Since June 12, Shanghai stocks have fallen 30
percent, while the energy sector has fallen as much as
10.3 percent and materials lost 11.2 percent.
"Some of the drop in Chinese stocks caused people to shed
risk, including the selloff of commodities, which gave a false
signal to energy stocks and resulted in an oversold condition,"
said Paul Zemsky, chief investment officer, Multi-Asset
Strategies and Solutions at Voya Investment Management in New
York.
Energy now is the most avoided holding by fund managers
currently, with the underweight to the sector "over two standard
deviations away from the historical average", according to Bank
of America/Merrill Lynch.
To the contrarian, that screams "buy!"
FUNDAMENTALS NOT SO BAD
Expectations for earnings declines in the large cap energy
sector have modestly retreated from a negative stance as U.S.
gasoline demand rises steadily this month and stockpiles fell
sharply last week.
Earnings were expected to decline almost 65 percent this
quarter from a year ago (the same period during which oil prices
almost halved), but the latest reported and estimated results
point to a decline of 57 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S/ data.
Exxon, which reports earnings on Friday, hit a more
than three-year low Monday before rallying 4 percent Tuesday to
close at $82.48, its best day since 2011. It currently trades
near $83 and the median price target is above $92.
Downstream, refiner Valero has fallen as much as 8
percent in the past three weeks, including a near 3 percent drop
Thursday after posting results. Its stock price, near $63,
compares to the $75 median target price from analysts and
StarMine's $91.93 intrinsic valuation reading.
COMMODITY SELLOFF OVERDONE
Copper hit its lowest since July 2009 earlier this
week and U.S. crude dropped to its lowest since March,
when it touched a six-year low.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the biggest
U.S.-listed copper miner, are down 50 percent year to date and
on Monday hit $11.16, their lowest since January 2009. At around
$12 on Thursday, the stock could rise 67 percent to meet its
intrinsic value of $20.07, according to StarMine data.
Paulsen is recommending clients buy energy, materials and
industrials companies, as well as invest more broadly in
commodity-reliant Canadian and Australian markets.
The energy sector's relative strength index, an internal
technical measure of performance, fell earlier this week to
21.4, its lowest in more than nine months. A reading below 30 is
typically regarded as an oversold signal.
"Everybody's underweight energy," said Voya's Zemsky. "To me
that says I don't want to be underweight energy any more."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Linda Stern and
Bernard Orr)