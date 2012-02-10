NEW YORK Feb 10 Goodyear Tire and Rubber
Co, Masco Corp and Nvidia Corp could be
among companies that miss analyst forecasts when they report
earnings results next week, Thomson Reuters StarMine analysis
shows.
Goodyear Tire and Rubber's forecast by StarMine, which
weights forecasts based on analyst accuracy and how recent the
estimates are, is 15.1 percent below the consensus estimate, or
the average of analysts' forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters.
A forecast of at least 2 percent below or above consensus
suggests the company is likely to post a miss or beat, according
to StarMine, which provides analytics and equity research.
Masco's forecast is 24.5 percent below the consensus, while
Nvidia's forecast is 3.3 percent below, the data showed.
The companies are among the 51 Standard & Poor's 500
companies slated to report results next week.
With results in from 352 companies as of Friday, the
fourth-quarter earnings period is nearing its final stretch.
The percentage of companies beating earnings results - at 63
percent for results so far - is well behind the 70 percent
average for recent quarters.
For next week, StarMine has identified Applied Materials
as among those companies likely to beat forecasts. Its
StarMine forecast is 2.1 percent above consensus.
The beat and miss picks are based on comments by analysts who
StarMine says have a strong history of being correct with their
forecasts.
