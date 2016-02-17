NEW YORK Feb 17 Shares of energy infrastructure-related companies rallied on Wednesday following news of Warren Buffett's sizable position in Kinder Morgan and other new investments in the downtrodden sector.

Kinder Morgan shares jumped 10.5 percent to $17.26, their highest in more than two months, after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed in a filing late on Tuesday that it owned about 26.53 million Kinder Morgan shares worth roughly $395.9 million at year end.

In addition, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund snapped up 9.4 million shares of Kinder Morgan, while Soros Fund Management, took a small stake.

Appaloosa also bought shares of Range Resources Corp , Southwestern Energy Co and Antero Resources Corp, according Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Filings also showed that Jana Partners opened a new 3.8 million share stake in Williams Companies Inc and a stake in Targa Resources.

On Wednesday, shares of Range Resources rose 6.8 percent to $27.82, while Antero Resources Corp was up 3.5 percent at $25.50, William Companies was up 4.5 percent at $15.69 and Targa Resources shot up 19.6 percent to $20.63. Southwestern Energy was up 12.1 percent at $8.96.

Infrastructure energy names and master-limited partnerships have been hit hard as plunging oil prices led to lower production and less need for pipelines.

Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of New York-based InfraCap, said the infusion of cash from big investors suggests MLPs have hit their bottom.

"I believe the recent filings on MLPs and Kinder Morgan will mark the bottom for MLP valuations," said Hatfield, who manages a fund that invests in MLPs. "Having big investors involved will scare off the hedge fund shorts."

Kinder Morgan's price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12 months is at 20.8, compared with a forward PE of about 15 for the S&P 500, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The Alerian MLP Index, which includes 50 MLPs, is up 4.9 percent, though the index remains down 17 percent for the year so far, while Williams is down 38.6 percent since Dec. 31 and Targa Resources is down 24.8 percent in that time.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and; Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tom Brown)