NEW YORK, Feb 12 The S&P 500 is nearing record levels set in October 2007, with the U.S. equity benchmark roughly a 3 percent gain from closing at a record high. The makeup of the index has changed during that time period, with financials no longer the largest sector as in 2007. Following is the breakdown of the S&P 500's sector composition after the close in Oct. 9, 2007, the day it set its record closing high, and Feb. 11, 2013. S&P SECTOR Percentage of the index 10/9/2007 2/11/2013 Information Tech 16.20 19.16 Financials 20.10 15.65 Health Care 11.62 11.93 Consumer Disc 9.35 11.46 Energy 11.58 10.97 Consumer Staples 9.30 10.62 Industrials 11.46 10.11 Materials 3.24 3.62 Utilities 3.49 3.41 Telecom Svcs 3.66 3.08 _____________________________________________ Source: Standard & Poor's (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)