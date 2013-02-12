Nigeria's stock exchange to seek approval for public listing
LAGOS, March 9 The Nigerian Stock Exchange plans to seek approval from its members on March 30 to proceed with the process of becoming a publicly listed company, it said.
NEW YORK, Feb 12 The S&P 500 is nearing record levels set in October 2007, with the U.S. equity benchmark roughly a 3 percent gain from closing at a record high. The makeup of the index has changed during that time period, with financials no longer the largest sector as in 2007. Following is the breakdown of the S&P 500's sector composition after the close in Oct. 9, 2007, the day it set its record closing high, and Feb. 11, 2013. S&P SECTOR Percentage of the index 10/9/2007 2/11/2013 Information Tech 16.20 19.16 Financials 20.10 15.65 Health Care 11.62 11.93 Consumer Disc 9.35 11.46 Energy 11.58 10.97 Consumer Staples 9.30 10.62 Industrials 11.46 10.11 Materials 3.24 3.62 Utilities 3.49 3.41 Telecom Svcs 3.66 3.08 _____________________________________________ Source: Standard & Poor's (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
LAGOS, March 9 The Nigerian Stock Exchange plans to seek approval from its members on March 30 to proceed with the process of becoming a publicly listed company, it said.
COLOMBO, March 9 Sri Lankan shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, posting their lowest close in a month, dragged down by diversified stocks such as John Keells Holdings Plc as investor sentiment continued to remain low on concerns about rising interest rates.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)