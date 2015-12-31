NEW YORK, Dec 31 The S&P 500 saw its flattest year since 2011, ending a three-year streak of double-digit returns. Gains were led by the consumer discretionary sector, while the worst performing sector was energy. Here is a list of major indexes, sectors, and the S&P's best and worst performers for the year. Index RIC Pct Change S&P 500 -0.73 Dow Jones Industrial Average -2.23 Nasdaq +5.73 Russell 2000 -5.71 S&P Smallcap 600 -3.36 S&P Midcap 400 -3.71 Dow Jones -17.85 Transportation Average MSCI All-World -4.24 Index S&P sector performance Consumer +8.42 Discretionary Healthcare +5.21 Technology +4.27 Consumer Staples +3.77 Telecom -1.73 Financials -3.48 Industrials -4.72 Utilities -8.39 Materials -10.37 Energy -23.55 Best S&P Performers Netflix +134.38 Amazon.com +117.78 Activision Blizzard +92.11 Nvidia +64.39 Cablevision +54.55 Worst S&P Performers Chesapeake Energy -77.01 CONSOL Energy -76.63 Southwestern Energy -73.95 Freeport-McMoRan -70.83 Fossil Group -66.99 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)