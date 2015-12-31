NEW YORK, Dec 31 The S&P 500 saw its flattest
year since 2011, ending a three-year streak of double-digit
returns. Gains were led by the consumer discretionary sector,
while the worst performing sector was energy. Here is a list of
major indexes, sectors, and the S&P's best and worst performers
for the year.
Index RIC Pct Change
S&P 500 -0.73
Dow Jones
Industrial Average -2.23
Nasdaq +5.73
Russell 2000 -5.71
S&P Smallcap 600 -3.36
S&P Midcap 400 -3.71
Dow Jones -17.85
Transportation
Average
MSCI All-World -4.24
Index
S&P sector
performance
Consumer +8.42
Discretionary
Healthcare +5.21
Technology +4.27
Consumer Staples +3.77
Telecom -1.73
Financials -3.48
Industrials -4.72
Utilities -8.39
Materials -10.37
Energy -23.55
Best S&P Performers
Netflix +134.38
Amazon.com +117.78
Activision Blizzard +92.11
Nvidia +64.39
Cablevision +54.55
Worst S&P
Performers
Chesapeake Energy -77.01
CONSOL Energy -76.63
Southwestern Energy -73.95
Freeport-McMoRan -70.83
Fossil Group -66.99
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)