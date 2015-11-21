By Ann Saphir
| BERKELEY, Calif.
BERKELEY, Calif. Nov 21 U.S. central bankers
not only regularly leak secret information about monetary
policy, but the leaks are so predictably timed that a savvy
investor without access to the leaked information could make
money just by buying stocks in certain weeks.
That is the bottom line from new research by University of
California Berkeley professor Annette Vissing-Jorgensen and
colleagues, presented on Saturday at a conference attended by
central bankers from around the world.
Vissing-Jorgensen and her colleagues found that the stock
market delivers better returns versus Treasury bills the second,
fourth, and sixth weeks after each of the Fed's eight
policy-setting meetings during a given year. During odd weeks,
returns are poor, they found.
An investor could simply exit the stock market during
odd-numbered weeks, and return during even-numbered ones, and
make much more than an investor who stayed in the stock market
the whole time, they suggested.
The weeks that have excess stock-market returns are
generally the same in which there are closed Fed Board meetings,
and increased volatility in short-term interest-rate futures
contracts suggests that it is information on monetary policy
from those meetings that is driving the pattern.
"The most important and likely channel through which
information gets from the Fed to asset markets is informal
communication with the media or private financial institutions,"
Vissing-Jorgensen wrote.
The Fed has been under increasing fire for what some
lawmakers see as lack of transparency and accountability, with
Republican politicians most recently tussling with Fed Chair
Janet Yellen over the central bank's alleged leak of
confidential information in 2012, under then-Chairman Ben
Bernanke.
According to Vissing-Jorgensen, however, such leaks - or
informal communications, as they are termed in the academic
literature - occur frequently and are not necessarily bad. Fed
officials may want to test market reaction to a particular
policy move ahead of time, and leaks are one way to do so.
European Central Bank Board member Benoit Coeure, reacting
to the research on Saturday, said central bankers do sometimes
need to send up covert trial balloons on policy, or check with
investors afterward on how a policy move panned out. Still, he
said, central bankers should try to be as transparent as
possible.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams agreed.
"There is no question that in the past the Fed ... has used
informal channels to try to explain our policy," he said. "My
personal policy is, everything is on the record."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)