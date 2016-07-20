By Lewis Krauskopf
looking cheap and business and demographic trends supporting the
industry's outlook, some investors are betting the sector will
resume beating the broader market it has out-gained for much of
the decade.
Bulls are seizing on healthcare's relatively strong earnings
prospects as well as the prospect of an aging U.S. population
providing a market for its products for years to come.
They are looking past - or have discounted - risks stemming
from uncertainty over how the heavily regulated sector will fare
under a new U.S. president, after criticism by politicians of
high drug costs sparked a selloff of biotechnology shares last
fall.
If more rhetoric at the Republican and Democratic party
conventions this month again pushes share prices down, "that's
probably a buying opportunity," said John Canally, chief
economic strategist for LPL Financial in Boston. He and others
see healthcare benefiting as investors turn to growth sectors
over the next year.
"When we take a look at the healthcare area there's a lot of
companies that have what I would consider good characteristics,"
such as solid revenue and earnings growth and dividends that
could be raised further, said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at
Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
Viewing a year-long underperformance of healthcare stocks as
"a good opportunity to increase our exposure," Nolte said his
company has invested more heavily in healthcare stocks in the
past two months than it had previously.
From 2009 to the middle of last year, the S&P 500 healthcare
sector rose nearly 180 percent, topping the roughly 130
percent climb for the broader S&P 500.
Since then, the healthcare sector - dragged down by
biotechnology companies - is little changed while the broader
market has climbed 5 percent.
The sector has on average traded at a slight premium to the
broader market over the past five years. Currently, the S&P
healthcare index is available at a discount: trading at 15.6
times earnings estimates for the next year against 17 times for
the overall S&P 500.
For the second quarter, for which results are starting to be
reported in earnest this week, healthcare corporate earnings are
expected to rise by 5.1 percent, besting a decline of 4.3
percent overall for S&P 500 companies, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Actively managed equity funds have pared back their
healthcare holdings since the end of 2015, to 11.24 percent on
average from 11.67 percent, according to Lipper data.
"There has been a tremendous trade out of healthcare,"
Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. Equity & Quantitative Strategy
at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, said in a media briefing
last week. "It's no longer the loved, hottest sector, valuations
are discounting a reasonable amount of risk, and we think that
there is a buying opportunity here."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Frances Kerry)