* Exxon, Chevron rise after results
* LinkedIn, AbbVie soar after results
* Consumer spending barely rose in September
* Indexes fall: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to close)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 30 U.S. stock indexes finished with their
strongest monthly performances in four years on Friday, even as
they dipped for the day amid a mixed bag of earnings reports.
For October, all three major indexes posted their biggest
percentage increases since October 2011, with the S&P 500 rising
8.3 percent, led by energy and materials, while a measure of
volatility fell.
On Friday, CVS Health fell 4.8 percent to $98.78
after a disappointing profit forecast for 2016.
The S&P 500 energy index was the best performing
sector, rising 0.7 percent. Exxon rose 0.6 percent and
Chevron 1.1 percent after better-than-expected results.
Investors will be looking at data over the next several
weeks, including next Friday's employment report, for clues
about the economy's health. The Fed signaled on Wednesday a rate
hike in December was still possible.
"The market is being held a little bit hostage," said Jeff
Buetow, chief investment officer at Innealta Capital in Austin.
"It would be nice to have some clarity once and for all of what
monetary policy is going to do over the foreseeable future."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.26 points,
or 0.52 percent, to 17,663.54, the S&P 500 lost 10.05
points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,079.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,053.75.
For the month, the Dow gained 8.5 percent, while the Nasdaq
rose 9.4 percent.
In a signal of a return to calm in markets, the CBOE
volatility index fell 38.5 percent in October - its
largest monthly percentage decline on record.
"We're not likely to see another month like this anytime
soon," said Marshall Gause, chief executive of Geneva Fund
Partners in Denver. "This month was a rebound off the lows."
For the week, the Dow inched up 0.1 percent, the S&P
increased 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent. The S&P
posted its fifth straight week of gains, its longest such streak
this year.
The S&P healthcare sector index rose 3.1 percent
for the week, the best weekly gain since March, spurred by
strong pharmaceutical earnings.
Shares of drugmaker AbbVie jumped 10.1 percent
Friday to $59.55, the biggest positive driver for the S&P 500
index, after better-than-expected profit and a strong long-term
outlook.
Consumer staples slipped 1.1 percent. U.S.
consumer spending barely rose in September and the University of
Michigan's index on consumer sentiment came in below
expectations.
The S&P financial sector index fell 1.4 percent,
with Genworth Financial tumbling 10.3 percent to $4.68
after results.
U.S.-listed shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
dropped 15.9 percent to $93.77, its lowest since July 2013,
after cutting all ties with specialty pharmacy Philidor.
LinkedIn shot up 11 percent to $240.87 while
Expedia jumped 7.3 percent to $136.30 after results
beat estimates.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered declining ones 1,647 to
1,404, for a 1.17-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,638 issues fell
and 1,161 advanced, for a 1.41-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and 4 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 78 lows.
About 7.4 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7.1 billion average for the past 20 trading days,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and Rodrigo
Campos in New York and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nick Zieminski)