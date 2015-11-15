NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stock index futures opened
lower on Sunday in the wake of Friday's coordinated attacks in
Paris that left more than 130 dead.
At 18:05 EST (2305 GMT) S&P 500 e-minis were down
15.5 points, or 0.77 percent, with 17,546 contracts changing
hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.88
percent, in volume of 2,305 contracts. Dow e-minis were
down 129 points, or 0.75 percent, with 2,112 contracts changing
hands.
The New York Stock Exchange said it will observe a moment of
silence at 9:25 a.m. EST (1425 GMT).
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)