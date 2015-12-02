(Corrects paragraph three to show Fed meeting Dec. 15-16, not
next week)
* Alphabet, Amazon, Netflix hit record highs
* Private sector adds most jobs since June
* Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Dec 2 The S&P 500 and the Dow stayed modestly
lower on Wednesday afternoon following comments by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggesting the U.S. central bank may
be ready to raise rates.
Record highs in Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix kept the Nasdaq
in slightly positive territory.
In prepared remarks to the Economic Club of Washington,
Yellen said she was "looking forward" to a rate hike that will
be seen as a testament to the economy's recovery from recession.
She did not indicate if she still expected a rate hike would be
warranted at the Fed's last remaining policy meeting this year
on Dec. 15-16.
"Pretty much as expected ... I think the Fed has given
investors a lot of time and a lot of direction that they plan to
do this. If it is coming as a surprise to you now, you just
haven't been following this," said Rick Meckler, president of
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Yellen also expressed confidence in the U.S. economy.
Earlier in the day, data showed U.S. private employers in
November added the largest number of jobs since June.
The energy index, down 2.7 percent, led the decline
in the S&P 500, followed by the utility index, down
1.7 percent. Utilties tend to underperform in a higher-rate
environment.
At 1:08 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
43.99 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,844.36, the S&P 500
lost 8.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,094.31 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 6.71 points, or 0.13 percent, to
5,163.02.
Yellen also is due to testify on the economic outlook before
a joint Congressional committee on Thursday.
Shares of Amazon touched a record high of $684.82,
while those of Netflix rose as much as 4.8 percent to
$131.35. Alphabet rose as much as 1.2 percent to
$793.04. Shares of Microsoft were up 1 percent at
$55.78 and hit at more than 14-year high of $55.96.
Airline shares also rose after Delta Air Lines Inc
said it earned more per mile in November than a year ago. Delta
was up 2.7 percent at $48.94, while an index of airlines
was up 1.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh and Charles Mikolajczak;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Chizu Nomiyama)