* Oil prices hover near 7-year lows
* Weekly jobless claims rise to five-month high
* Men's Wearhouse slumps on warning
* Investors await November retail sales
* Indexes up: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.69 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct
By Sinead Carew
Dec 10 U.S. stocks were higher on Thursday after
three days of declines but pared some gains as oil prices fell
to near seven-year lows.
Major U.S. indexes have had a bruising week as a rout in oil
prices made investors worry about economic growth.
Brent futures have fallen more than 11 percent this
month and prices extended their slide on Thursday as traders
looked beyond a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles to focus on a
global supply glut.
"People tend to get a little bit spooked and feel low oil is
a net negative (for the broader market), when really it's not,"
said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.
"You could argue the S&P is a bit oversold right now after
the three down days we've had," said Frederick, also citing
technical trading after the S&P hit a 50-day moving average of
2054.
At 3:02 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
155.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,647.97, the S&P 500
gained 14.18 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,061.8 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 40.09 points, or 0.8 percent, to
5,062.95.
Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec.
15-16, when it is widely expected to raise interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade.
"The market is in a pause mode until we get some direction
from the Fed," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst,
Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
"There is some amount of bargain hunting too as investors
are price sensitive and we're going to see some sloppy trading
today, because there is no major economic data or news."
Traders are pricing in an 85-percent chance of a rate hike
next week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch.
Eight out of 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
energy index's 1.4-percent rise leading the gainers. The
index was clawing back some losses but still on track for a
7.3-percent decline for the month.
Data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose to a five-month high of 282,000 last week, but
likely did not signal a deterioration in the labor market as the
underlying trend remained consistent with tightening conditions.
Investors will likely focus more on Friday's retail sales
data for November, which includes the start of the crucial
holiday shopping season, according to Schwab's Frederick.
Men's Wearhouse fell 16.5 percent to $15.34, a day
after the retailer warned it may miss the lower end of its
fourth-quarter forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,720 to 1,285, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,674 issues rose and 1,105 fell for a 1.51-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 87 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Marcus E. Howard;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)