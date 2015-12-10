* Oil prices hover near 7-year lows
* Men's Wearhouse slumps on warning
* Investors await November retail sales
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct
By Sinead Carew
Dec 10 U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday
after a three-day decline but sharply pared gains late in the
session as oil dropped to near seven-year lows and the strong
dollar weighed on sentiment.
Major U.S. indexes have had a bruising week as a rout in oil
prices made investors worry about economic growth.
Oil futures fell to fresh lows since 2009 as traders
looked beyond a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles to focus on a
global supply glut, while a stronger dollar weighed on
commodities.
After settling down 1.1 percent, U.S. crude oil fell
further, pushing the S&P well off its session highs. Investors
are worried about a spill-over effect from oil to the rest of
the economy and see a strong dollar hurting corporate earnings,
said J.J. Feldman, portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based
Miracle Mile Advisors.
"People are still worried about the Fed and what's going to
happen next week. It's been a tough week and rallies just don't
stick," he said.
Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's meeting on Dec.
15-16, when it is widely expected to raise interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.45 points,
or 0.47 percent, to 17,574.75, the S&P 500 gained 4.61
points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,052.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 22.31 points, or 0.44 percent, to 5,045.17.
Despite sinking crude prices, the S&P's energy index
was the second-best gainer of the day up 0.62 percent. Some
investors seem to be looking for energy stock bargains as they
eye a bottom in oil prices, according to Feldman.
"The short sellers ran out of ammunition and probably took a
breather," said Uri Landesman, president of Platinum Partners in
New York.
On Friday, investors will likely focus on November retail
sales data, which includes the start of the crucial holiday
shopping season.
Men's Wearhouse fell 16.97 percent to $15.27 a day
after the retailer warned it may miss the lower end of its
fourth-quarter forecast.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 1,546 to
1,496, for a 1.03-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq,
1,514 issues rose and 1,304 fell, a 1.16-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 98 new lows.
About 6.75 billion shares were traded on U.S. exchanges on
Thursday below the 6.95 billion average for the last 20
sessions, according to Reuters data.
