* Fed raises key rate by 25 basis points
* Utilities sector leads gains
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. stocks rose in volatile
trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it is
raising its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a
decade.
Markets gave the Fed's statement a dovish slant, supportive
of risk assets including equities.
The Fed made clear that the 25-basis point rate hike was a
tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in
deciding its next move it would put a premium on monitoring
inflation, which remains mired below target.
"Wrapped in dovish language, the Federal Reserve has just
embarked on what will be the loosest tightening in its history,"
said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz in
Newport Beach, California.
"The Fed is going out of its way to assure markets that, by
embarking on a 'gradual' path, this will not be your traditional
interest rate cycle. Instead it will be one remembered as an
unusually loose tightening."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.29 points,
or 0.44 percent, to 17,602.2, the S&P 500 gained 12.02
points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,055.43 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.82 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,025.18.
All but one of the ten major industry sectors of the S&P 500
traded higher with utilities the largest percentage gainer with
a near 2-percent advance. Energy remained in negative territory
as crude oil prices slid.
Indexes briefly turned lower after the decision was
announced, but sharply changed direction to hit session highs
within five minutes of the U.S. central bank's statement.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)