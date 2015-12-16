* Fed raises key rate by 25 basis points
* Utilities sector leads gains, energy lags
* S&P 500 on track for third consecutive day higher
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. stocks rallied in volatile
trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it is
raising its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a
decade.
Markets judged the Fed's statement to be dovish, supportive
of risk assets including equities.
The Fed made clear that the 25-basis point rate hike was a
tentative beginning to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in
deciding its next move it would put a premium on monitoring
inflation, which remains mired below target.
"Wrapped in dovish language, the Federal Reserve has just
embarked on what will be the loosest tightening in its history,"
said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz in
Newport Beach, California.
"The Fed is going out of its way to assure markets that, by
embarking on a 'gradual' path, this will not be your traditional
interest rate cycle. Instead it will be one remembered as an
unusually loose tightening."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 164.68 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 17,689.59, the S&P 500 gained 22.04
points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,065.45 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 53.66 points, or 1.07 percent, to 5,049.01.
All but one of the ten major industry sectors of the S&P 500
traded higher, with utilities the largest percentage gainer on a
more than 2-percent advance. Energy fell as crude oil prices
continued to fall.
The Fed said the economy is expected to continue to perform
well and a slight increase in the fed funds rate was
appropriate, while it recognized that even after this hike
monetary policy remains accommodative.
"This was a Santa Claus statement," said John Augustine,
chief investment officer at Huntington Wealth & Investment
Management in Columbus, Ohio.
They Fed "gave savers a little bit more interest, investors
a little bit more confidence in the economy, businesses a little
bit more expectation of inflation," he said. "What caught our
attention the most was that it was a hawkish stance and a dovish
statement."
Indexes briefly turned lower after the decision was
announced, but sharply changed direction within five minutes of
the U.S. central bank's statement.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan and David Randall;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)