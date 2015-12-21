* Disney gives back early gains
* Juniper down on U.S. probe into code
* Apple gives biggest boost to indexes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.51 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Noel Randewich
Dec 21 U.S. stocks moved higher on Monday,
helped by a bounce in Apple and a rally in hospital stocks after
more Americans signed up for subsidized health insurance.
Shares of Apple Inc, under pressure in December
over concerns that iPhone sales could miss estimates, rebounded
1 percent and gave a boost to major indexes.
Nine of the 10 S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.75
percent rise in health and a 0.74 percent increase in
technology.
About 6 million people have signed up for subsidized health
insurance, often called Obamacare, including 2.4 million new
customers, the U.S. government said.
Tenet Healthcare Corp jumped 9.5 percent and was
headed for its best day since June. Universal Health Services
Inc rose 3.4 percent.
With oil prices under pressure from global oversupply and
tepid demand, the S&P energy sector was headed for its
fourth losing day. Chevron Corp shed 1.35 percent.
Notwithstanding Monday's gains, many on Wall Street have
acknowledged that 2015 looks to be a modest loss for stock
investors, said Jennifer Ellison, a principal of San
Francisco-based Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough.
Although the S&P 500 touched record highs in 2015, the index
is down about 2.1 percent for the year as slowing growth in
China, a slump in commodities and uncertainty over U.S. interest
rates buffeted shares. The Dow Jones industrial average is down
about 3.5 percent.
"It's going to be tough to get much of a rally now because
it's so quiet and volume is already down," Ellison said.
"Nobody's interested in anything except making some modest
tweaks to their portfolios for year-end spit and polish."
At 2:03 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average was up
0.42 percent at 17,200.99, and the S&P 500 gained 0.51
percent to 2,015.8.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 percent to 4,956.82.
Trading volumes were expected to be light this week, with
stock markets operating a shortened session on Thursday and
closing on Friday for Christmas.
Juniper Networks Inc was down 4.7 percent after
Reuters reported the U.S. government was investigating whether
unauthorized code was inserted in its software, which could be
used to spy on customers.
Walt Disney Co was down 1 percent, wiping out
earlier gains after the box office-breaking opening weekend for
the latest Star Wars movie.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange 1,903 to 1,118. On the Nasdaq, 1,648 issues rose and
1,158 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 16 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 32 new highs and 82 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)