* Disney gives back early gains
* Juniper down on U.S. probe into code
* Apple gives biggest boost to indexes
* Indexes end higher: Dow 0.72 pct, S&P 0.78 pct, Nasdaq
0.93 pct
(Updates to close)
By Noel Randewich
Dec 21 U.S. stocks ended stronger on Monday,
helped by bounces in Apple and Microsoft as well as a rally in
hospital stocks after more Americans signed up for subsidized
health insurance.
Shares of Apple Inc, under pressure in December
over concerns that iPhone sales could miss estimates, rose 1.23
percent and boosted major indexes.
About 6 million people have signed up for subsidized health
insurance, often called Obamacare, including 2.4 million new
customers, the U.S. government said on Friday.
Tenet Healthcare Corp jumped 11.6 percent, its best
day since June. Universal Health Services Inc rose 3.64
percent.
Notwithstanding Monday's broad gains, many on Wall Street
have acknowledged that 2015 looks to be a modest loss for stock
investors, said Jennifer Ellison, a principal of San
Francisco-based Bingham, Osborn & Scarborough.
Although the S&P 500 touched record highs in 2015, the index
is down about 1.8 percent for the year as slowing growth in
China, a slump in commodities prices and uncertainty over U.S.
interest rates buffeted shares. The Dow Jones industrial average
is down about 3.2 percent.
"It's going to be tough to get much of a rally now because
it's so quiet and volume is already down," Ellison said.
"Nobody's interested in anything except making some modest
tweaks to their portfolios for year-end spit and polish."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.72 percent to
end at 17,251.48 points and the S&P 500 gained 0.78
percent to 2,021.16.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.93 percent to finish at
4,968.92, helped by a 1.29 percent gain in Microsoft.
All of the 10 S&P sectors ended higher, led by a 1.11
percent rise in telecoms and a 1.06 percent increase
in technology.
The effects of the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike
in almost a decade last week continued to resonate with
investors.
"It reaffirms our view that the economy is doing really
well," said Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at
Federated Investors in New York.
With oil prices under pressure from global oversupply and
tepid demand, the S&P energy sector ended 0.05 percent
firmer after spending much of the day at a loss.
Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 6.8 billion shares,
compared to a 7.55 billion average over the last 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Trading volumes were expected to be light for the rest of
the week, with stock markets operating a shortened session on
Thursday and closing on Friday for Christmas.
Juniper Networks Inc dropped 4.99 percent after
Reuters reported the U.S. government was investigating whether
unauthorized code was inserted in its software, which could be
used to spy on customers.
Walt Disney Co lost 1.05 percent as worries about
the outlook for its ESPN sports network outweighed enthusiasm
about the record-breaking opening weekend for the latest Star
Wars movie.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock
Exchange 2,013 to 1,041. On the Nasdaq, 1,764 issues rose and
1,095 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 20 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 100 new lows.
