Dec 24 Wall Street finished a little lower on Thursday as a drop in energy stocks kept a lid on holiday cheer in a shortened Christmas Eve trading session.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.17 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,552.44, the S&P 500 lost 3.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,060.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.56 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,048.49. (Reporting by Marcus Howard; Editing by Chris Reese)