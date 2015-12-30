* Exxon, Chevron slide as crude gives up gains

* Apple drag on all three indexes, other tech leaders dip

* Pep Boys down; Bridgestone pulls out and Icahn agrees to buy

* S&P 500 clings to meager gain for year

* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Updates to afternoon)

By Noel Randewich

Dec 30 Wall Street fell on Wednesday as Brent crude slid towards 11-year lows and Apple weighed on the S&P 500 index, which clung to a meager gain for 2015.

The S&P energy sector was the poorest performer among the 10 major sectors, down 1.16 percent after forecasts of a short winter in North America and Europe piled pressure on the oversupplied commodity.

Shares of Exxon lost 1.28 percent while Chevron dipped 1.14 percent.

Apple was the heaviest drag on all three major indexes, falling 1 percent. Concerns about potentially soft iPhone sales have hit the stock in recent weeks.

Netflix and Amazon.com, the S&P 500's top two performers in 2015, were down 0.96 percent and 0.04 percent respectively.

"I just don't see any upside leadership," said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "I'd be happy if we ended the year right here."

At 2:24 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.25 percent at 17,677.32 points and the S&P 500 had lost 0.31 percent to 2,071.97.

The Nasdaq Composite had dropped 0.38 percent to 5,088.43.

The S&P 500 remained positive for the year, holding on to a modest 0.7 percent gain, while Nasdaq was up about 7 percent. The Dow, however, was down 0.8 percent in 2015.

With growing global supply and lower demand in Asia sending Brent to 11 year lows, the energy sector has fallen about 23 percent this year, easily the S&P's worst performer. Hurt by a rout in commodities, the materials index has fallen 9 percent in 2015.

Trading volumes are expected to remain thin through Thursday, the last trading day of the year.

Pep Boys fell 2.85 percent to $18.40. Carl Icahn agreed to buy the auto parts maker for about $1.03 billion, after Japan's Bridgestone said it would not counter his offer. Icahn Enterprises was down 0.44 percent.

Fairchild Semiconductor rose 3.4 percent after it received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with new terms on termination fees if the takeover fails to secure regulatory approvals.

Weight Watchers soared 23 percent, extending gains for the third day after the company launched an advertising campaign last week featuring Oprah Winfrey.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,974 to 1,034. On the Nasdaq, 1,857 issues fell and 941 rose.

The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 49 new lows. (Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)