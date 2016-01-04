NEW YORK Jan 4 U.S. stocks dropped on Monday, giving the Dow its worst start to a year since 2008 after weak Chinese economic data fanned fears of a global slowdown.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 274.31 points, or 1.57 percent, to 17,150.72, the S&P 500 lost 30.88 points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,013.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 104.32 points, or 2.08 percent, to 4,903.09. (Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Nick Zieminski)