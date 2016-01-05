* Apple biggest drag on S&P 500, Nasdaq after Nikkei report
* Gilead up after hep B drug found safe
* First Solar up after Goldman upgrades stock to buy
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.28 pct, Nasdaq down 0.26 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 5 U.S. stocks were near flat in choppy
trading late Tuesday afternoon, though the Standard & Poor's 500
edged higher, stabilizing after steep losses on the first
trading day of the year.
A 2.2 percent drop in Apple Inc weighed on all
three major indexes, while a fall in crude oil prices and a
stronger dollar contributed to the year's shaky start.
In a bid to stabilize its markets, the People's Bank of
China on Tuesday injected $20 billion into the financial system.
Weak Chinese economic data drove stocks down on Monday.
Gilead Sciences Inc rose 1.7 percent to $99.64,
helping to lift the S&P 500, after its experimental hepatitis B
drug was found safer than, yet as effective, as its approved
treatment Viread. Wal Mart Stores Inc
shares, up 2.3 percent at $62.88, also were a boost, though
strategists said choppiness could remain a key part of the
year's trading.
"We're working off of a pretty significant decline on the
first day of trading in 2016," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
But "there are a lot of divergences on a macroeconomic,
monetary and geopolitical front, any of which could undermine
one's base case for how the year should unfold," he said. "I
think it's leaving investors puzzled, and that shows up in these
kinds of moves where you're trading off of noise rather than
signal."
At 3:19 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 25.34 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,123.6, the S&P 500
had gained 1.28 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,013.94 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 12.69 points, or 0.26
percent, to 4,890.40.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,781 to 1,281, for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,412 issues rose and 1,379 fell for a 1.02-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
Apple shares were down 2.2 percent at $103.04 after the
Nikkei reported that the iPhone maker was expected to cut
production of its 6S and 6S Plus models.
Eli Lilly & Co shares rose 1.5 percent to $84.12
after the drugmaker said its diabetes treatment grabbed market
share in the fourth quarter.
First Solar Inc was up 6.8 percent at $71.20 after
Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy."
The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and six new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 68 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)