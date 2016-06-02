* Healthcare sector on pace for 7th day of gains
* Labor data encouraging; Friday's payrolls data next
* Apple drops on Goldman price target cut
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, June 2 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday as another positive day for healthcare shares countered
declines in tech and energy names and investors girded for the
payrolls report on Friday.
Investors are evaluating economic data to determine whether
the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as soon as its June
14-15 meeting.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. private employers increased
hiring in May and new applications for jobless benefits fell
last week, further boosting the economic outlook for the second
quarter. The more comprehensive May non-farm payrolls report is
due on Friday.
The S&P 500 recovered from earlier losses as oil prices
rebounded.
"The fact that the market today, as well as yesterday, has
been able to come back after being on the downside and grind its
way back, to me it shows there isn't a lot of conviction to be
really dumping stocks right now prior to the Fed and earnings
coming out in the next six weeks, and I think that's positive,"
said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon
Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 26.29
points, or 0.15 percent, at 17,815.96, the S&P 500 was
gaining 2.74 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,102.07 and the Nasdaq
Composite was adding 8.81 points, or 0.18 percent, at
4,961.07.
The Nasdaq was on pace to rise for a seventh straight day.
The S&P 500 is up about 3 percent in 2016 after a rough
start to the year amid jitters about the global economy and a
volatile oil market.
On Thursday, the healthcare sector gained 1.1
percent, making it the best-performing group and putting it on
track for its seventh straight day of gains. Johnson & Johnson
gained 1.3 percent after saying it would acquire hair
care products maker Vogue International for $3.3 billion.
Seven of 10 sectors were higher. Energy shares were
the worst performers, down 0.6 percent.
Apple shares fell 1 percent and were the biggest
drag on the three major indexes. Goldman Sachs analysts cut the
price target on the iPhone maker, citing lower growth
expectations for the smartphone industry.
Joy Global rose 18.3 percent, after the mining
equipment maker reported a surprise quarterly adjusted profit.
Larger rival Caterpillar was up 1.7 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,701 to 1,266, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,643 issues rose and 1,127 fell for a 1.46-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 70 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)