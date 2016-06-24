* Global markets plunge, sterling hits 31-year low

* US investors brace for volatile stock trading session

By Noel Randewich

June 23 S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-mini futures plummeted as much as 5 percent early on Friday, triggering overnight circuit breakers as global markets reeled from Britain's vote to quit the European Union.

The drastic drops in U.S. stock index futures prices suggest Wall Street will open with steep losses later in the day as the historic referendum sent investors fleeing to the dollar and other safe-harbor assets as they worried about a potential shock to the global economy.

British markets plunged, with sterling hitting a 31-year low in its biggest fall on record, and UK and European stock futures were pointing to a steep fall of as much as 7.5 percent at the market open. Asian equity markets also tumbled.

"It's going to be ugly in the morning. This is going to catch a lot of people wrong-footed, end of discussion. Obviously markets were not pricing this in," said Mike Ellingsen, a stock trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, Texas.

Trading in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures was briefly halted after they fell more than 5 percent, triggering overnight limit thresholds. After trading resumed, they were down about 4.8 percent.

Reflecting fear among investors, futures on the VIX volatility index surged 10.57 points to 27.20.

Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut firm that manages exchange traded funds, will likely sell shares before U.S. stock exchanges officially open, said chief investment officer Matthew Tuttle.

"We're going to take our cue from Europe," Tuttle said. "You'll probably see a lot of selling at the open."

The last time the CME had a circuit breaker triggered on index futures was August last year, when a major sell-off in Chinese stocks pummeled shares around the world.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks had risen as investors bet the United Kingdom would remain part of the European Union. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Leslie Adler and Kim Coghill)