* Global markets plunge, sterling hits 31-year low
* US investors brace for volatile stock trading session
* Futures on Wall St's VIX fear gauge jump
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 Futures on the S&P 500
and Nasdaq plummeted 5 percent early on Friday and triggered
overnight circuit breakers after Britain's vote to quit the
European Union catapulted global markets into turmoil.
The drastic drops in U.S. stock index futures suggest Wall
Street will open with steep losses later in the day, with the
historic referendum sparking the biggest global financial shock
since the 2008 financial crisis.
Investors sought refuge in the dollar and other safe-harbor
assets as they worried about potential damage to the world's
economy.
British markets plunged, with sterling hitting a 31-year low
in its biggest fall on record. Britain's FTSE 100 stock index
slumped 7 percent in early trade. Asian equity markets also
tumbled.
"It's going to be ugly in the morning. This is going to
catch a lot of people wrong-footed, end of discussion. Obviously
markets were not pricing this in," said Mike Ellingsen, a stock
trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc in San Antonio, Texas.
Trading in S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures was briefly halted
after they fell more than 5 percent, triggering overnight limit
thresholds. After trading resumed, they were down about 4
percent.
U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose to contract
highs in early trading, spurring expectations the Federal
Reserve might cut interest rates to help shield the economy from
any global fallout.
Investors had been waiting for the Fed to raise borrowing
costs in a nod to an improved economy, but weaker-than-expected
growth in U.S. jobs in recent months forced to put off a rate
hike at their meeting last week.
Reflecting fear among investors, futures on the VIX
volatility index surged as much as 10.57 points to 27.20.
Tuttle Tactical Management, a Connecticut firm that manages
exchange traded funds, will likely sell shares before U.S. stock
exchanges officially open, said chief investment officer Matthew
Tuttle.
"We're going to take our cue from Europe," Tuttle said.
"You'll probably see a lot of selling at the open."
The last time the CME had a circuit breaker triggered on
index futures was August last year, when a major sell-off in
Chinese stocks pummeled shares around the world.
In recent sessions, U.S. stocks had risen as investors bet
Britain would remain part of the European Union.
Leaving the EU could hit the $2.9 trillion British economy
with a sharp economic slowdown, some forecasters say. A stronger
dollar versus the pound, euro and other currencies would
inevitably hurt U.S. companies selling goods and services
abroad.
Britain was the fifth-largest buyer of U.S. exports last
year with an estimated $56 billion in purchases according to the
U.S. Census Bureau.
The S&P 500 was up 3 percent in 2016 as of Thursday's close.
