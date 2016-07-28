* Oil prices drop 2 pct
* Ford falls 8 pct, weighs most on S&P 500
* Amazon, Alphabet due to report after the bell
* Indexes: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P +0.12 pct, Nasdaq +0.24 pct
(Updates to afternoon, adds detail on tech companies)
By Noel Randewich
July 28 Wall Street was mixed on Thursday as
investors fretted about disappointing earnings from Ford and
awaited quarterly scorecards from technology heavyweights
Alphabet and Amazon.com.
It was the 10th session of range-bound trading following a
sharp rally in late June and early July that hit record highs
and has left the S&P 500 up 6 percent for the year.
Amazon.com rose 1.5 percent as investors
anticipated its quarterly results after the bell, with Google
parent-company Alphabet also due to report.
"Tech has been pretty much the strongest sector over the
last month. Momentum players are focusing to buy on pullbacks,"
said Michael Matousek, head trader at U.S. Global Investors in
San Antonio. "With Amazon, if it's a good beat we will be off to
the races because it's already pushing up to 52-week highs."
Earlier, Ford reported weak China sales and declared that
the U.S. auto industry's long recovery was at an end, triggering
a 8.6-percent fall in its shares. The stock was the biggest drag
on the S&P 500 index.
The carmaker's dismal forecast rattled the wider automobile
market, with shares of General Motors falling 3.2 percent
and Fiat Chrysler 4.6 percent.
Apple rose 1 percent, giving the S&P 500 its
biggest lift.
A report by the U.S. Labor Department showed that the number
of people claiming unemployment benefits rose more than expected
to 266,000 for the week ended July 22.
At 2:40 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.11 percent at 18,451.04 points and the S&P 500 had
risen 0.12 percent to 2,169.26.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.24 percent to 5,152.36.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
consumer staples sector up 0.4 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.13-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)