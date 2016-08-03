* Oil prices jump more than 3 percent
* U.S. private sector adds 179,000 jobs in July vs est.
170,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Wall Street edged higher on
Wednesday after a sharp rise in oil prices boosted energy
shares, while encouraging data on the labor market helped
financial stocks.
U.S. oil prices jumped more than 3 percent to $40.84
a barrel, rising for the first time in six days, after a
larger-than-expected gasoline draw offset a surprise build in
U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI crude had fallen below $40 for the
first time since April earlier in the week.
The S&P energy index was up 1 percent as the best
performing of the 10 major S&P groups.
"If (oil) does break $40 and goes to $35, the energy stocks
are going to get clocked once again," said Ken Polcari, Director
of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"If it holds here at $40 then people may breathe a sigh a
relief and say the worst is over."
Data showed the U.S. private sector added 179,000 jobs in
July, beating estimates of 170,000. The report comes ahead of
the more comprehensive national payrolls report on Friday.
If the labor market is able to build on its recent strength,
it could make the case for the Federal Reserve to raise
benchmark U.S. interest rates later this year.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on
Wednesday that one rate hike may be appropriate this year,
despite his worry that inflation is still undershooting the U.S.
central bank's 2 percent target.
The possibility of a rate hike this year helped support
financial stocks, along with a 7.2 percent jump in American
International Group after the largest commercial insurer
in the United States and Canada reported an operating profit
that beat analysts' estimate.
The S&P financial sector rose 0.8 percent.
Healthcare shares were lower, weighed down by a 3.5
percent drop in Biogen. Reuters reported the company
has not received any formal expressions of interest from
potential acquirers a day after buyout reports sent the stock up
more than 9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.94 points, or
0.02 percent, to 18,317.71, the S&P 500 gained 1.47
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,158.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.72 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,147.45.
Tesla and Twenty-First Century Fox are
scheduled to report after the bell.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 59 new highs and 35 new lows.
