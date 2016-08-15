* Dollar dips, helps commodities
* Fed to release minutes of July meeting on Wednesday
* Philadelphia semiconductor index hits 16-year high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 15 All three major U.S. stocks indexes ended
at all-time highs on Monday, extending their record-setting
climb of the past few weeks as the dollar's weakness boosted
commodity-related shares.
Deal news also bolstered stocks. Shares of Xylem
rose 3.9 percent to $50.32 after the water technology company
said it would buy Sensus USA for about $1.7 billion in cash.
Oil rose to five-week highs, driving the S&P 500 energy
index up 0.6 percent, while other commodity-related
shares also rose as the U.S. dollar eased. The S&P 500
materials index gained 1 percent.
While expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue to
keep rates low have helped stoke the market's rise, some
analysts say a better-than-expected earnings picture could
propel further gains in stocks.
"We're moving from an interest-rate-driven bull market to an
earnings-driven secular bull market," said Jeffrey Saut, chief
investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida. He said earnings should pick up this year
and continue to improve "over the next few years."
The S&P 500's earnings recession that began in the third
quarter of 2015 is on track to end in the fourth quarter.
Estimates show profit growth of 8.3 percent for S&P 500 earnings
in the fourth quarter, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 59.58
points, or 0.32 percent, at 18,636.05, the S&P 500 gained
6.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,190.15 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 29.12 points, or 0.56 percent, to
5,262.02.
Stocks have risen sharply since late June, and the S&P 500
is now up 7.2 percent for the year.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday releases minutes of its
July meeting that could provide clues on its plans to raise
interest rates and its view on the health of the economy.
Still, traders are largely skeptical of a rate hike in the
near term, with U.S. inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target
and as central banks worldwide unleash stimulus programs to
support their economies.
The Philadelphia semiconductor index, up 1.4 percent,
touched a 16-year high, while the Nasdaq Biotech Index
was up 0.9 percent.
In other deal news, Post Properties gained 9.4
percent to $68.08 after the company agreed to be bought by
Mid-America Apartment Communities for about $3.88
billion. Mid-America's shares fell 4.9 percent to $97.15.
Twitter rose 6.8 percent to $20.86 after the New
York Times reported the company was in talks to bring its app to
the Apple TV platform.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.89-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.24-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 149 new highs and 25 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Dan Grebler)