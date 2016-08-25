* Two Fed officials' comments boost rate hike bets
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen due to speak on Friday
* Retail names drag discretionary stocks
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
(Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday, weighed down by a drop in consumer and healthcare
names, while financials rose modestly after two more Federal
Reserve officials pushed towards the case for a rate hike.
Consumer discretionary stocks fell 0.5 percent
after disappointing results from a trio of retailers in Dollar
Tree, down 9.6 percent, Dollar General, off 17
percent, and Signet Jewelers, which slumped 13 percent.
Comments from Kansas City Fed President and voting member
Esther George, as well as Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan,
followed the hawkish tone set by key Fed policymakers in recent
days. They came ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech on
Friday at Jackson Hole, which investors are likely to assess for
the likelihood of a rate hike.
Following the comments, traders increased their expectations
of a hike in September to 24 percent from 21 percent, while
pricing in a roughly 57 percent chance of a December hike, up
from 50.6 percent on Wednesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
The S&P 500 financials index, which stands to gain
the most from higher rates, was up 0.22 percent. The KBW Nasdaq
Bank index rose 0.26 percent.
"Clearly, the Fed is in the driver's seat. They have the
stage to command investor attention in Jackson Hole," said Peter
Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory
Group, in New York.
"The division among the voting members of the FOMC is very,
very clear and there is nothing we have seen in recent data that
would tilt the argument to the one side of raising or the other
side of remaining unchanged in September."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.46 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 18,444.02, the S&P 500 lost 3.34
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,172.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 5.93 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,211.76.
Healthcare stocks, down 0.8 percent, were under
pressure for a second straight day. St. Jude Medical
shares fell 5.2 percent after short-selling firm Muddy Waters
said it bet that the shares would fall because of cyber security
vulnerabilities in the company's cardiac devices.
One bright spot among consumer names was Tiffany,
which rose 7.4 percent to $73.95 as the best performer on the
S&P 500 after the jeweler's quarterly profit unexpectedly
increased.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 6 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 19 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)