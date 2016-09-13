US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with energy stocks slammed by lower oil prices and financials dropping on diminished prospects of a near-term rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 258.32 points, or 1.41 percent, to 18,066.75, the S&P 500 lost 32.02 points, or 1.48 percent, to 2,127.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.63 points, or 1.09 percent, to 5,155.26. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates