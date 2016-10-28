* U.S. economy expanded at fastest pace in two years
* Stocks at session lows as FBI says will review Clinton
emails
* Google climbs after results, Amazon slumps
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stocks erased early gains
and turned negative on Friday after the head of the FBI said it
will review more emails related to Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use.
Each of the three major indexes on Wall Street fell to
session lows after FBI Director James Comey said in a letter to
several congressional Republicans that the agency had learned of
the existence of emails that appeared to be pertinent to its
investigation. The election is scheduled to take place in 11
days, on Nov. 8.
"The market turned south the minute the headline hit the
tape that the FBI is all of a sudden looking at (Hillary
Clinton's) emails again," said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE
floor division at O'Neil Securities in New York.
"The fact they are looking again just raises the prospect
that once again they might find something, so the market turned
south because it is expecting a Clinton win."
Wall Street had been higher for most of the session after
economic data showed the U.S. economy grew 2.9 percent in the
third quarter, its fastest pace in two years, and upbeat
earnings from Google parent company Alphabet Inc.
Alphabet shares were up 0.6 percent at $821.85.
While the report supports the case for an interest rate
hike, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to make a move at its
meeting next week, as it falls just days ahead of the U.S.
presidential election.
The market is largely expecting the central bank to hike
rates in December, with the odds of a rate increase that month
at 73.6 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Investors also digested the latest wave of earnings reports
with the hope the latest quarter snaps a year-long earnings
recession.
Nearly 73 percent of the S&P 500 companies that reported
have topped Wall Street expectations, with growth for the
quarter now expected to be 3 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. The quarter had been expected to show a decline
of 0.5 percent at the start of October.
On the negative side, Amazon.com was set for its
worst day in nearly nine months, falling 4.8 percent to $778.74
after the online retailer warned that heavy investments in the
crucial holiday quarter would hurt profits. The stock was the
top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.49 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 18,132.19, the S&P 500 lost 9.81
points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,123.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 29.05 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,186.93.
Each of the major indexes were poised to post a decline for
the week.
Amgen plunged 10.1 percent to $144.30 after the
world's largest biotechnology company's sales for its flagship
drug disappointed investors and analysts.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.65-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.37-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 42 new highs and 112 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)