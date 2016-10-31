* GE, Baker Hughes strike oil services deal
* Zimmer plunges after quarterly results
* Stocks on track for worst monthly decline since January
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 31 Wall Street was little changed on Monday
as investors digested the latest in a spate of large-scale
corporate mergers as well as revelations ahead of the impending
U.S. presidential election.
Stocks were jolted on Friday by disclosure that the FBI was
investigating more emails as part of a probe into Hillary
Clinton's use of a private email system, causing fresh
uncertainty over the Democratic candidate's presumed lead in the
presidential election over Republican rival Donald Trump.
"I don't think the market had come anywhere close to
discounting or even predicting a Donald Trump victory," said
Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset
Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "So Friday's email-gate
occurrence has thrown a dark cloud of uncertainty over this
election."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.22 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 18,141.97, the S&P 500 gained 0.28
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,126.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.31 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,191.42.
Closing out a big month for mergers, Dow component General
Electric edged down 0.1 percent after the industrial
conglomerate said it would merge its oil and gas business with
oilfield services provider Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes
was down 7.2 percent.
Level 3 Communications rose 4.5 percent after
CenturyLink said it would buy the company in a deal
valued at about $24 billion. CenturyLink fell 12.5 percent.
The S&P 500 was set to end the month down about 2 percent,
the third straight negative month for the benchmark index and
its worst monthly performance since January.
Still, the S&P 500 is up about 4 percent for the year.
Investors have been heartened as S&P 500 companies look set in
the third quarter to end a streak of earnings declines. With
most S&P 500 companies reported, profits are expected to have
risen 3.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In earnings news on Monday, Zimmer Biomet Holdings
shares plunged 13.4 percent after the medical devices company's
quarterly report. The stock was the biggest percentage decliner
in the S&P 500.
Lumber Liquidators shares fell 17.4 percent after the
company said it could not provide a timeline for potential
settlements with regulators, or an outlook for its business.
Nike shares dropped 3.8 percent following a BofA
Merrill Lynch downgrade on the stock, weighing on the Dow.
The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday. While traders doubt
the Fed will raise interest rates this week, they will be
looking for signs to firm up their convictions for a hike at the
central bank's December meeting.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 101 new lows.