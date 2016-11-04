* Data shows strong U.S. job growth, rising wages
* S&P 500, Nasdaq set to snap 8-session losing streaks
* All three major indexes poised to post weekly losses
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 4 Wall Street gained modestly on Friday
after a strong U.S. employment report as investors sought
bargains after a spate of selling sparked by uncertainty over
the impending U.S. elections.
The S&P 500 was on track to snap a streak of eight straight
days of declines, which had been the benchmark's longest run of
down days since the 2008 financial crisis. The tech-heavy Nasdaq
was also on pace to snap an eight-session losing streak.
Over its losing streak, the S&P 500 had fallen nearly 3
percent. Investors have been unnerved by signs of a tightening
presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump, after Clinton had until recently been
thought to have a clear lead.
"Investors are buying anything that looks like a dip and
that is because the fundamentals continue to be pretty good even
though I think there is a lot of anxiety about next week's
election," said Kate Warne, investment strategist with Edward
Jones in St. Louis. "With the pullback, I think investors are
seeing some bargains out there."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.24 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,935.91, the S&P 500 gained 3.78
points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,092.44 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.47 points, or 0.11 percent, to 5,063.88.
U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October
and boosted wages for workers, the Labor Department report on
Friday showed. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 161,000 jobs last
month amid gains in construction, healthcare and professional
and business services.
While that was below economists' forecast for growth of
175,000 jobs, solid labor market fundamentals were underscored
by revisions to August and September data, which showed 44,000
more jobs created than previously reported.
"The upward revisions over the last two months suggest that
the overall picture is continued job growth," Warne said. "That
means that consumers have more money and that should continue to
support economic growth."
For the year, the S&P 500 is up 2.5 percent.
In an encouraging sign for stocks, S&P 500 companies are on
pace to increase earnings by 3.9 percent in the third quarter,
ending a four-quarter streak of profit declines, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Higher-than-expected quarterly profits from biotech company
Regeneron and health insurer Humana lifted
those companies' shares along with the S&P healthcare sector
, which was the best performing group on Friday.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.75-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 4 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 28 new highs and 126 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Chizu Nomiyama)