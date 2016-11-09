* Mexican peso crashes to historic low vs U.S. dollar
* S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 futures briefly hit limit down
* Futures down: Dow 1.36 pct, S&P 1.4 pct, Nasdaq 1.94 pct
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stocks futures pointed to a
sharply lower open for Wall Street on Wednesday, as a market
that had been projecting an election victory by Democrat Hillary
Clinton scrambled to recalibrate to an upset win by Republican
Donald Trump.
S&P 500 futures pared losses by more than half of their
overnight drop, however, as Trump struck a conciliatory tone
when he took the stage at his Manhattan headquarters in the wake
of the victory.
Trump campaigned strongly on taxing imports from Mexico and
China and building a wall on the southern border for which
Mexico would pay.
Through the night, financial markets reacted violently to
poll results and as Clinton's path to victory narrowed to a
close. The S&P futures slid 5 percent and hit a limit
down, meaning the contract could not trade lower, only sideways
or up. Dow Industrials futures briefly fell 800 points.
Republicans also maintained their majorities in both
chambers of the U.S. Congress, enabling the party to reshape
Washington with two years of "unified" government.
"The reality is the President doesn't dominate everything
and we are still going to have a fairly split and divided
Congress because even though the Republicans technically have
control of the House and the Senate, they don't have strong
control," said Jason Pride, Director of Investment Strategy at
Glenmede in Philadelphia.
"The lack of strong control kind of handicaps their ability
to push through, or handicaps any one person, particularly the
President's ability, to push through extreme policies."
Wall Street is typically seen as preferring gridlock, or
shared control of the White House and Congress, than a sweep of
both chambers of Congress and the presidency.
As of 8:24 a.m. (1224 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were
down 30 points, or 1.4 percent, with 2,367,168 contracts
changing hands, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 93 points,
or 1.94 percent, in volume of 295,998 contracts and Dow e-minis
were down 248 points, or 1.36 percent, with 355,682
contracts changing hands.
CBOE Volatility index futures shot nearly 40 percent
higher at one point, reflecting investors' reservations over a
Trump presidency, but sharply retraced that advance after
Trump's acceptance speech. The front-month VIX contract was
recently up 8.6 percent.
"Certainly it (the trading floor) has a much different tone
than what it did just several hours ago, but for now things
remain very orderly and we would anticipate that tone to
continue or improve as we get closer to the open," said Ryan
Larson, head of equity trading, U.S. at RBC Global Asset
Management in Chicago, Illinois.
The Mexican peso slumped versus the U.S. currency to
a historic low above 20 per dollar. The peso fell as much as 12
percent versus the greenback and was recently down 8 percent at
19.75.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF was down 8.6 percent in
premarket trade.
Pharmaceutical names, which had been expected to come under
regulatory pressure for drug pricing in a Clinton presidency,
rallied. Pfizer shares jumped 8.2 percent to $32.45. The
iShares Nasdsaq Biotechnology ETF climbed 4.5 percent.
The sharp moves in various financial assets were reminiscent
of the sharp downturn suffered by markets after Britain's vote
in June to leave the European Union, known as Brexit, which
markets misread. S&P e-minis fell 5.7 percent over the two
sessions following the vote, but the decline proved a buying
opportunity as futures regained their pre-Brexit level within 10
sessions.
While stocks fell, traditional safe havens such as gold and
U.S. Treasuries rose as investors avoided risk. The U.S. dollar
index turned positive and was up 0.2 percent after
falling as much as 2 percent overnight while gold was up
2.4 percent after climbing as much as 4.9 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 25/32 in
price to yield 1.9518 percent, up from 1.86 percent late on
Tuesday, and rose as high as 1.97 percent, the highest yield
since March 16.
