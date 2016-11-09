* Healthcare, financials lead Wall St higher
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Wednesday, rebounding from stunning overnight losses fueled
by the U.S. election as sectors that appeared poised to benefit
from a Donald Trump presidency led the charge.
After tremendous losses in the overnight session, the Dow
and S&P 500 briefly turned positive shortly after the open.
Strong gains in the heavily weighted healthcare sector,
up 2.9 percent, and financials, up 2.5 percent, kept the
market within striking distance of the unchanged level.
A curb on drug pricing was one of the key campaign themes
for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while Republican
President-elect Donald Trump has called for repealing the
Affordable Care Act and loosening restrictions on banks enacted
after the financial crisis.
"There was the potential for, maybe not all the way to price
controls, but certainly more pressure on some of the pharma
names and that has likely gone away," said Peter Jankovskis,
co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in
Lisle, Illinois.
"It remains to be seen what President Trump and the
Republicans will do on the healthcare side, certainly that has
been a drumbeat for eight years now about the repeal of
Obamacare"
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.78 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 18,353.52, the S&P 500 lost 2.1
points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,137.46 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 12.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,181.15.
Through the night, financial markets reacted violently to
poll results and as Clinton's path to victory narrowed. The S&P
futures slid 5 percent and hit a limit down, meaning the
contract could not trade lower, only sideways or up. Dow
Industrials futures briefly fell 800 points.
Republicans also maintained their majorities in both
chambers of the U.S. Congress, enabling the party to reshape
Washington with two years of "unified" government.
"The reality is the President doesn't dominate everything
and we are still going to have a fairly split and divided
Congress because even though the Republicans technically have
control of the House and the Senate, they don't have strong
control," said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at
Glenmede in Philadelphia.
"The lack of strong control kind of handicaps their ability
to push through, or handicaps any one person, particularly the
President's ability, to push through extreme policies," he said.
Wall Street is typically seen as preferring gridlock, or
shared control of the White House and Congress, than a sweep of
both chambers of Congress and the presidency.
The CBOE Volatility index futures shot nearly 40
percent higher at one point, reflecting investors' reservations
over a Trump presidency, but sharply retraced that advance after
Trump's acceptance speech. During the session the CBOE
Volatility index was down 11.5 percent.
"Certainly (the trading floor) has a much different tone
than what it did just several hours ago, but for now things
remain very orderly and we would anticipate that tone to
continue or improve as we get closer to the open," said Ryan
Larson, head of equity trading, U.S. at RBC Global Asset
Management in Chicago, Illinois.
Big pharmaceutical names gained, with Pfizer jumping
7.8 percent to $32.34. The iShares Nasdsaq Biotechnology ETF
climbed 7.2 percent and was on track for its biggest
daily percentage gain in eight years.
