* Healthcare, financials lead Wall St higher
* VIX on track for biggest drop since late June
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.78 pct, Nasdaq 0.56 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday
in a dramatic turnaround from overnight losses fueled by the
upset victory of Republican Donald Trump as investors poured
into sectors that appeared poised to benefit from the policies
of a Trump presidency.
Markets oscillated between gains and losses in choppy
morning trade. Heading into the latter stages of trading, each
of the three major stock indexes were solidly in positive
territory in the wake of Trump's win.
Gains of 3 percent each in the heavily weighted healthcare
and financials sectors pushed indexes higher.
Bond proxy sectors such as real estate, down 2.2
percent, and utilities, each off more than 2 percent,
were the worst performers.
"When you look at Trump's plans, they are actually
pro-market," said Nadia Lovell, U.S. Equity Strategist at J.P.
Morgan Private Bank in New York.
"Increased fiscal spending, that's great for infrastructure
and defense names, less regulations that help banks, less
involvement in healthcare - things that worried the market
before."
Trump's plans are reflationary policies, intended to
increase economic output by lowering taxes and boosting
spending.
A curb on drug pricing was a key campaign theme for
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while Trump has called for
repealing the Affordable Care Act and loosening restrictions on
banks enacted after the financial crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 182.57 points,
or 1 percent, to 18,515.31, the S&P 500 gained 16.79
points, or 0.78 percent, to 2,156.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.93 points, or 0.56 percent, to 5,222.42.
Through the night, financial markets reacted violently to
the election results as Clinton's path to victory narrowed. The
S&P futures slid 5 percent and hit a limit down, meaning
the contract could not trade lower, only sideways or up. Dow
Industrials futures briefly fell 800 points.
Republicans maintained their majorities in both chambers of
the U.S. Congress, potentially enabling the party to reshape
Washington with two years of "unified" government.
"Regardless of the fact you had a Republican sweep, there
are still checks and balances in place," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"So you are going to have some of your more fiscally
conservative Republicans that will certainly slow (Trump) down
from doing anything crazy in terms of policy changes."
Wall Street is typically seen as preferring gridlock, or
shared control of the White House and Congress, than a sweep of
both chambers of Congress and the presidency.
CBOE Volatility index futures shot nearly 40 percent
higher at one point, reflecting investors' reservations about a
Trump presidency, but sharply retraced the advance after Trump's
acceptance speech. During the session the CBOE Volatility index
was down 16.9 percent, on track for its biggest daily
drop since late June.
Big pharmaceutical shares gained, with Pfizer
jumping 8.1 percent to $32.42 as the biggest boost to the S&P
500. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF surged 8
percent and was on track for its biggest daily percentage gain
in eight years.
Among financials, JPMorgan Chase shot up 5.2 percent
to $73.70, on pace for its best day in nine months, while Wells
Fargo rose 6.3 percent to $48.40.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Tanya Agrawal and
Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James
Dalgleish)