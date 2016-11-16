* Financials, top gainers in recent rally, lead decliners
* Investors bet on Dec.-rate hike
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P 500 down 0.23 pct, Nasdaq up 0.27
pct
By Sinead Carew
New York - Nov 16 The S&P and the Dow fell on
Wednesday as financial stocks ended their seven-day rally, but
gains in technology shares kept the Nasdaq in positive territory
as investors continued to prepare their portfolios for a Donald
Trump presidency.
U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the real estate
mogul's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election. The
Dow has closed higher for seven days, with the last four at
record levels.
But investors were still looking for clarity on how much of
Trump's campaign promises would become a reality, while
preparing for higher interest rates and inflation.
His proposals to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending
are seen boosting economic activity and inflation, while a
dismantling of foreign trade agreements or an imposition of
tariffs on imports would be expected to hurt the U.S. economy.
"You've got a little bit of a hangover from the Trump rally
today," said Steven Chiavarone, a New York-based associate
portfolio manager at Federated Investors Global Allocation Fund.
"The market priced in pretty quickly a very rosy scenario but
now you're seeing a little doubt on the counter frame as he puts
together his team."
At 2:40 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 47.83 points, or 0.25 percent, to 18,875.23, the S&P 500
had lost 5.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,175.35 and
the Nasdaq Composite had added 14.14 points, or 0.27
percent, to 5,289.76.
While financial stocks gave back gains on Wednesday they
were still well above their pre-election levels as investors are
betting on higher interest rates and lighter regulation.
Even with a 1.3 percent decline the financial sector is
still 9.5 percent higher than before the election. JPMorgan's
2 percent fall weighed the most on that sector.
The S&P technology index, which is down 1 percent
since the election, rose 0.7 percent and led the gainers on
Wednesday, helped by Apple and Microsoft.
U.S. technology companies, most of which manufacture their
products overseas, could bear some of the biggest brunt of any
new trade restrictions.
Traders are pricing in an 81 percent chance that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise rates in December, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Despite the recent pullback, technical analysts say they
expect the S&P 500 to hit a record high in the near future.
"Short-term overbought conditions could generate
consolidation in the days ahead, but we expect the SPX to
ultimately follow the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell
2000 Index to new highs," Katie Stockton, chief technical
strategist at BTIG, said in a note.
Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
financial index and the utilities sector
leading the decliners.
S&P utilities, down 1.2 percent, have fallen 6.2 percent
since the election as these dividend focus stocks with fixed
rate services become less attractive in a high-inflation and
high-interest rate economy.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.03-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 12 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 160 new highs and 26 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chizu
Nomiyama)