* Fed could raise rates "relatively soon" - Yellen
* S&P Financials rebound, Wal-Mart's fall weighs on Dow
* Oct CPI rises 0.4 pct vs gain of 0.3 pct in Sept
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 500 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
(Updates to late afternoon prices, adds commentary, changes
byline, adds NY dateline)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 17 The benchmark S&P 500 index
rose and was near its record high on Thursday as bank stocks got
a boost on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to
raise interest rates in December following comments by Chair
Janet Yellen.
The Nasdaq was set for another day of gains, boosted by
Microsoft and Apple. The Dow, which snapped a
seven-day rally on Wednesday, was little changed.
Yellen said in congressional testimony that the Fed could
raise interest rates "relatively soon" was prepared to adjust
its outlook as the new administration takes shape.
Banks, which would benefit from higher rates, rose, and
Yellen's vow to stay in her job for the duration of her current
term likely helped the broader market, said J.J. Feldman,
portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile Advisors.
U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Donald Trump's surprise
victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, with the
Dow closing at a record level four days in a row.
"We're still basking in the aftermath of the Trump election
victory because of expectations for fiscal stimulus via lower
corporate tax rates, but as time goes on investors will
reposition based on what's actually happening," said Feldman.
Trump's expected increase in infrastructure spending is also
expected to boost economic activity and inflation, and raises
the possibility of more interest rate hikes.
Traders are pricing in an 83 percent chance of a December
move, according to Thomson Reuters data.
At 2:25 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 8.14 points, or
0.37 percent, at 2,185.08 - about five points under its record
close of 2190.15 reached on Aug. 15.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.72 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 18,873.86, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 31.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,326.44.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
financial index's 1.23 percent rise leading the pack.
The index has risen over 10 percent since the election,
bolstered by hopes for looser regulation under Trump.
Wells Fargo and Bank of America were the
sector's biggest drivers with gains of around 2 percent.
U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six
months in October, data showed. The Consumer Price Index
increased 0.4 percent last month after rising 0.3 percent in
September.
The Dow was weighed down by a fall of 3.7 percent in
Wal-Mart after the world's largest retailer reported
lower-than-expected comparable quarterly sales.
Cisco fell 5.4 percent following a current-quarter
forecast that was below analysts' estimates.
Best Buy surged 13 percent to a more-than-six-year
high, after the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer's quarterly
results beat expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 238 new highs and 20 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Anya George
Tharakan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)