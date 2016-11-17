* Fed could raise rates "relatively soon" - Yellen

* S&P Financials rebound, Wal-Mart's fall weighs on Dow

* Oct CPI rises 0.4 pct vs gain of 0.3 pct in Sept

* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 500 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon prices, adds commentary, changes byline, adds NY dateline)

By Sinead Carew

NEW YORK, Nov 17 The benchmark S&P 500 index rose and was near its record high on Thursday as bank stocks got a boost on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates in December following comments by Chair Janet Yellen.

The Nasdaq was set for another day of gains, boosted by Microsoft and Apple. The Dow, which snapped a seven-day rally on Wednesday, was little changed.

Yellen said in congressional testimony that the Fed could raise interest rates "relatively soon" was prepared to adjust its outlook as the new administration takes shape.

Banks, which would benefit from higher rates, rose, and Yellen's vow to stay in her job for the duration of her current term likely helped the broader market, said J.J. Feldman, portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile Advisors.

U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election last week, with the Dow closing at a record level four days in a row.

"We're still basking in the aftermath of the Trump election victory because of expectations for fiscal stimulus via lower corporate tax rates, but as time goes on investors will reposition based on what's actually happening," said Feldman.

Trump's expected increase in infrastructure spending is also expected to boost economic activity and inflation, and raises the possibility of more interest rate hikes.

Traders are pricing in an 83 percent chance of a December move, according to Thomson Reuters data.

At 2:25 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 8.14 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,185.08 - about five points under its record close of 2190.15 reached on Aug. 15.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.72 points, or 0.03 percent, at 18,873.86, and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,326.44.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the financial index's 1.23 percent rise leading the pack. The index has risen over 10 percent since the election, bolstered by hopes for looser regulation under Trump.

Wells Fargo and Bank of America were the sector's biggest drivers with gains of around 2 percent.

U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in six months in October, data showed. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 percent last month after rising 0.3 percent in September.

The Dow was weighed down by a fall of 3.7 percent in Wal-Mart after the world's largest retailer reported lower-than-expected comparable quarterly sales.

Cisco fell 5.4 percent following a current-quarter forecast that was below analysts' estimates.

Best Buy surged 13 percent to a more-than-six-year high, after the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer's quarterly results beat expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 238 new highs and 20 new lows. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)