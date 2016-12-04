Dec 4 U.S. equity index futures fell on Sunday
after Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was projected to have
lost a referendum on constitutional reform by a wide margin.
Such a result would throw his future into doubt and open the
door to renewed political instability in Italy.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 percent shortly
after electronic trading resumed on Sunday evening, signaling
Wall Street could start the week on a shakier footing after
stumbling last week for the first time since the U.S. election.
Last week, the S&P 500 shed 1 percent. Major Wall
Street indexes had previously hit a series of record highs over
the past three weeks in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in
the U.S. presidential election, as investors have rotated into
sectors expected to benefit from campaign promises of tax cuts,
infrastructure spending and bank deregulation.
