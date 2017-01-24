* Materials set for best day since February
* DuPont rises on profit beat
* Automakers rise after Trump meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.67 pct, S&P 500 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.83
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 24 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched
intraday record highs on Tuesday and the Dow was poised for its
best day of the year, lifted by gains in financial and
technology stocks.
The advance comes as investors assess quarterly earnings
reports, while trying to find more clarity on President Donald
Trump's economic policies.
Trump signed two executive orders on Tuesday to move forward
with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota
Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration
environmental actions in favor of expanding energy
infrastructure. He also met with chief executives of the Big
Three U.S. automakers to push for more cars to be built in the
United States.
"He is demonstrating that he is extremely business friendly,
and I thought he had a good day today," said Stephen Massocca,
Chief Investment Officer, Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco.
"The protectionist stuff will spook the market, the rest of
it is spot-on."
Profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 6.7
percent in the latest quarter, marking the strongest growth in
two years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Despite stalling in recent weeks, the post-election rally
has contributed to somewhat lofty valuations. The S&P 500 is
trading at about 17 times forward 12-month earnings, according
to Thomson Reuters Datastream, compared with the 10-year median
of 14.2.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.5 points,
or 0.67 percent, to 19,933.35, the S&P 500 gained 16.27
points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,281.47 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 46.03 points, or 0.83 percent, to 5,598.98.
GM shares were up 1.5 percent and Ford rose 2.3
percent, while Fiat Chrysler jumped 6.7 percent.
The S&P financial sector climbed 1.5 percent. The
index had surged more than 16 percent in the wake of the
election to the end of 2016 but has struggled in the new year,
losing more than 1 percent through Monday.
Materials jumped nearly 3 percent and were on
track for their best day since February. The sector was
bolstered by a 5 percent rise in DuPont, which reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
IBM, up 2.9 percent, and Intel, up 2.6
percent, were among the top boosts to the S&P 500 and helped
lift the tech sector by 1.1 percent to put the sector
on track for its best day this year.
Yahoo rose 3.3 percent after the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue and said the
sale of its core internet business to Verizon should be
completed in the second quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.95-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.47-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and two new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 107 new highs and 28 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)