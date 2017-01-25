(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* S&P and Nasdaq also hit record intraday highs
* Boeing hits record high to boost Dow
* Financials top gainers among major S&P sectors
* Indexes up: Dow 0.79 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Wall Street advanced on
Wednesday to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average across the
20,000 mark for the first time ever as solid earnings and
optimism over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives
reawakened a post-election rally.
Trump has made several business-friendly decisions since
taking office on Friday, including signing executive orders to
reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing
the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also hit record
intraday highs.
The Dow came within a point of the historic mark on Jan. 6,
as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts many
expect from the new administration.
However, the index had struggled in recent weeks as
investors awaited clarity on the new administration's policies
grew cautious.
"The fact we got (to 20,000) finally is happening in
conjunction with a little bit of renewed enthusiasm for the
Trump agenda," said David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Boston.
"In essence he is sending a signal to the business community
that he intends to follow through at least on some of these more
business-friendly things that he talked about on the campaign
trail."
Trump, a real estate mogul and a former reality television
star, marked the moment with a tweet from the official account
of the office: "Great!#Dow20K".
Sentiment was also lifted by better-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings. Of the 104 S&P 500 companies that have
reported results so far, nearly 70 percent have beaten
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Earnings are
expected to show growth of 6.8 percent for the quarter, its
strongest mark in two years.
If the Dow remains above 20,000 by closing time, the
42-session surge from its first close above 19,000 would mark
the second-shortest length of time between such milestones.
The most rapid rise was between 10,000 and 11,000 from March
29 to May 3, in 1999, which took 24 days. The rise from 18,000
to 19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.
The surge since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000
for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks -
with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for
about 20 percent of the gain.
On Wednesday, Boeing hit a record high of $168.65 on
strong earnings, giving the Dow its biggest boost. Goldman Sachs
was the second biggest influence on the index, with a 1.3
percent gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.08 points,
or 0.79 percent, to 20,069.79, the S&P 500 gained 17.45
points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,297.52 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 50.68 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,651.64.
A 1.6 percent rise in financials paced the advance
for the S&P 500, while names sensitive to a climb in interest
rates - utilities, real estate and telecoms
, lost ground.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.83-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.24-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 80 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 187 new highs and 11 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)