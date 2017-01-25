(Updates to market close)
* S&P and Nasdaq also hit record closing highs
* Boeing hits record high to boost Dow
* Financials top gainers among major S&P sectors
* Indexes up: Dow 0.78 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.99 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. stocks climbed on
Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the
20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism
over President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives revitalized
a post-election rally.
Trump has made several business-friendly decisions since
taking office on Friday, including signing executive orders to
reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing
the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at
record highs for a second consecutive session.
The Dow came within a point of the historic mark on Jan. 6,
as investors banked on pro-growth policies and tax cuts many
expect from the new administration.
However, the index had struggled in recent weeks as
investors awaited clarity on the new administration's policies
grew cautious.
"It was definitely a milestone that the market has been
focused on for really the better part of two months and you were
starting to get a little bit of anxiety as to whether it was
going to be surmounted or not," said Julian Emanuel, equity
strategist at UBS in New York.
"We are particularly encouraged to see financials acting
well again because they have been the leadership."
Trump marked the moment with a tweet from the official
account of the office: "Great!#Dow20K".
Sentiment was also lifted by better-than-expected
fourth-quarter earnings. Of the 104 S&P 500 companies that have
reported results through Wednesday morning, nearly 70 percent
have beaten expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8 percent for the
quarter, the strongest in two years.
The 42-session surge from the Dow's first close above 19,000
marks the second-shortest length of time between such
milestones.
The most rapid rise was between 10,000 and 11,000 from March
29 to May 3, 1999, which took 24 days. The rise from 18,000 to
19,000 took the Dow 483 trading sessions.
The surge since Nov. 22, when the index closed above 19,000
for the first time, has been spearheaded by financial stocks,
with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan accounting for
roughly 20 percent of the gain.
On Wednesday, Boeing hit a record high of $168.65 on
strong earnings, giving the Dow its biggest boost before closing
up 4.2 percent at $167.36 percent gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.80 points,
or 0.78 percent, to close at 20,068.51, the S&P 500
gained 18.30 points, or 0.80 percent, to 2,298.37 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 55.38 points, or 0.99 percent, to
5,656.34.
A 1.7 percent rise in financials paced the advance
for the S&P 500, while names sensitive to a climb in interest
rates - utilities, real estate and telecoms
- lost ground.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 81 new 52-week highs and one new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 201 new highs and 13 new lows.
About 7.03 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,
higher than the 6.37 billion daily average over the last 20
sessions.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)