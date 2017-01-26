* Qualcomm falls after revenue falls below expectations
* Alphabet, Intel and Microsoft to report after bell
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
Jan 26 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Thursday in the wake of a two-day rally that pushed the Dow
Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark, as investors
grappled with the latest round of earnings.
Qualcomm weighed on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as
the chipmaker fell 5.7 percent to $53.82 after posting a
lower-than-expected rise in quarterly revenue.
The post-election rally reignited this week following a
solid start to earnings season and optimism over U.S. President
Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives, giving the benchmark S&P
500 its best two-day performance in seven weeks and catapulting
the Dow above the historic level.
Trump's business-friendly decisions since taking office on
Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory
burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the
construction of two oil pipelines.
Early fourth-quarter earnings have also boosted sentiment
and are now expected to show growth of 7 percent, their biggest
increase in two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of the 146 companies that have reported earnings through
Thursday morning, 69.2 percent have topped expectations,
compared with the 63.6 percent average since 1994.
"It is going to be so important to see these earnings come
in at or above expectations," said Tim Dreiling, senior
Portfolio Manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in
Kansas City.
"In 2017, certainly in these first couple of quarters, so
much more than Fed-driven liquidity or multiple expansion, we
really do look for the growth in earnings to be what fuels any
continued increase in U.S. equities."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.16 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 20,095.67, the S&P 500 lost 1.7
points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,296.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.04 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,657.38.
Consumer discretionary stocks, up 0.4 percent,
were the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors. The group
was lifted by a 2.5-percent gain in Comcast after the
cable operator reported earnings. Charter
Communications gained 6.3 percent on merger speculation.
Royal Caribbean Cruises jumped 9.2 percent to $95.72
after it forecast higher-than-expected adjusted earnings for
2017.
Whirlpool tumbled 8.6 to $173.91. The world's
largest maker of home appliances posted a quarterly profit below
expectations.
Among companies scheduled to report after the closing bell
are tech giants Intel, Alphabet and Microsoft
, as well as coffee chain Starbucks.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.60-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 64 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 129 new highs and 13 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)